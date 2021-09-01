MANTON — The Manton volleyball team hosted Brethren and Frankfort Tuesday end and earned two wins.
Manton defeated Brethren 25-14 and 25-10 and defeated Frankfort 25-14 and 25-11. Manton coach Nicole Helsel said her squad has good chemistry and lots of potential. The current challenge is playing with sustained urgency and intent.
"We want to continue to diversify our offense and serve tough," she said.
Adrianna Sackett had seven aces, five kills and nine digs for the Rangers, while Ashley Bredahl had five aces, 13 assists and two digs. Kailey Fredette added 14 digs and Leah Helsel had three aces, six kills and 10 digs. Manton's Megan Moffit had eight aces, 12 kills, eight assists and 10 digs, while Morgan Shepler had nine aces, two kills and three digs.
Manton (6-0) travels to Kingsley Wednesday for a quad with the Stags, Charlevoix and Leland.
