BEAVERTON — The Manton volleyball team isn't new to the Beaverton Volleyball Invitational but what they did Friday at the annual tournament was a first.
Manton coach Nicole Helsel said Manton has been attending the invite for at least four years but until Friday the Rangers had never made it to the championship match in the Gold Division. That said, Manton came up just a little short against host Beaverton in two matches, 25-19 and 25-20.
"We struggled to click offensively, but the girls played gritty all day against some tough competition. I was impressed to see them come through pool play undefeated, then take a big win from Alma in the semifinals," Helsel said. "We lost some steam against a strong Beaverton team on their home court in the finals and our lack of offense came back to bite us."
Manton started its day Friday against Forest Area winning 25-20 and 25-9 followed by a win against Central Montcalm 25-21 and 28-26 and then Meridian 25-8 and 25-15. In the semifinal match against Alma, the Rangers won 25-23, 21-25 and 15-6.
"I was very pleased with how they worked together throughout the day and they achieved our goal of getting better each day," Helsel said.
The Rangers were led by Abby Brown with five aces, 11 kills, four blocks, 83 assists and 28 digs while Addison Letts had three aces, 11 kills and 51 digs. Brianna Puffer had four aces, 31 kills and five blocks, while Issy Gokey had a team-best seven aces and seven digs and Jaden Wilder had an ace, 32 kills, seven blocks and 55 digs.
Leah Helsel had two aces, nine kills and 30 digs while Madalynn Lutke had an ace, a kill and 77 digs and Megan Moffit had 11 kills and 17 digs for Manton.
Manton travels to Brethren on Sept. 3 for a tri with Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.