BENZONIA — Manton got a needed confidence boost as it won a pair of wrestling matches on Wednesday at Benzie Central.
The Rangers beat Roscommon 45-33 and beat Forest Area 60-9.
"We had a good night," Manton coach Dan Tuck said. "Every kid contributed and we really needed this."
Scoring a pair of wins for Manton were Virgil Phillips (112 pounds), Xavier Elkins (119), Eli Hoyt (125), Hunter Buck (130), Elijah Cunningham (135), Ben Paddock (152/160) and Jacob Bigelow (215/285).
Chloe Colton (103), Brianna Sparks (140), Corbin Colton (145) and Adin Huff (189) each won a match.
Manton is at the Mancelona Invitational on Saturday.
Coyotes fall short
REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 58-24 decision to Central Montcalm in a CSAA Gold Division match.
Winning matches for the Coyotes were Aaron Boucher at 145, Austin Fowler at 215, Ryan Neal at 285 and Andrew Clementshaw at 103.
Reed City is at the Lakeview Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marion falls to Brethren
BRETHREN — Marion dropped a 73-49 decision to Brethren in a West Michigan D boys basketball contest Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed 17-12 after the first quarter.
Alex Sutten and Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 11 points apiece while Garrett Bell had seven points and eight rebounds. Riley Moggo and Chase Ryan had six points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage Christian wins
BOYNE FALLS — Heritage Christian scored a 40-33 win over Boyne Falls on Tuesday.
Katie Crago paced the Patriots with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.