MANTON — Manton got better as the day went on and picked up the title at its own volleyball invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers opened with pool-play wins over Mancelona (25-15, 25-12); Onekama (25-16, 25-15); and Mesick (25-11, 25-13). They beat Forest Area 25-6, 25-4; beat Onekama 25-17, 23-25, 15-7 in the semifinals and beat Charlevoix 25-19, 25-18 in the finals.
"We started off slow but the nice thing about tournaments is that you have a chance to play, then fix, play, then fix," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "During our down time, we worked through some things that will really help us in the long run.
"We had great support all day from our home crowd and it was nice to keep the trophy at the end of the day."
For Manton, Abby Brown had five aces, 12 kills, 99 assists and 21 digs while Addison Letts had 18 aces, four kills and 71 digs. Brianna Puffer had six aces, 35 kills, five blocks and 13 digs while Jaden Wilder added two aces, 28 kills, three blocks and 37 digs.
Leah Helsel had three aces, 14 kills and 21 digs while Madalynn Lutke added nine aces and 37 digs. Megan Moffit had 14 aces, 26 kills, three blocks and 46 digs.
Manton is at Beal City with Lake City on Tuesday.
Vikings 2-1-1 at invite
BATTLE CREEK — Cadillac went 2-1-1 at the Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational.
The Vikings beat Plainwell 25-15, 25-12; beat Holt 25-23, 25-10 and split with Lakeview 21-25, 25-20 before falling to Lakeview 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
"It was an up-and-down day," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We played well at times and other times, we didn't bring the energy or movement when we needed to.
"We continue to work on finishing matches."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 77 assists, 27 digs, 14 kills, two aces and two blocks while Macy Brown had 57 kills, 30 digs, six aces and two blocks. Maggie Neiss had 13 digs, 12 kills, nine blocks and six aces while Chloe Comstock had 12 kills, 28 digs and two blocks.
Joslyn Seeley had three kills, two digs and a block while Brooke Lorenz added eight digs and four aces. Makenna Bryant had 31 digs and Marne Fox seven digs and an ace.
Cadillac (17-5-1 overall) is at Alpena on Wednesday.
Bucks go 1-2-1
TRAVERSE CITY — Pine River went 1-2-1 at the Traverse City Central Invitational.
The Bucks split with Saginaw Heritage 24-26, 25-20; lost to TC Central 25-6, 25-16; and beat Graying 25-17, 25-15.
TC Central beat Pine River 25-18, 25-14 in the Gold Division.
"We played aggressively when attacking but our serving really let us down," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We only served about 88 percent when we usually are about a 95 percent serving team.
"We had a hard time finding a good pace and because of this, made a few too many unforced errors."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 16 kills, 30 digs and four aces while Sophie Johnson dished out 25 assists. Parker Moores had five kills and 19 digs while Avery Sumpter added 10 digs and four aces.
Pine River (9-6-1 overall) is at Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.