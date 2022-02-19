MANTON — After trailing through three quarters, Manton rallied in the final minute to beat Houghton Lake 43-42 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
After making the go-ahead shot, the Rangers held Houghton Lake to a single shot in the final minute to secure the win.
"It was a grind-it-out win for us," Manton head coach Ryan Hiller said. "We had to fight for everything."
The game was close throughout, with Houghton Lake leading 16-14 after one and taking a 25-18 lead into halftime.
Despite Houghton Lake leading 36-34 after three, Hiller said he felt the momentum shifted after Manton senior Kyle Hudson dove for a loose ball.
"Kyle Hudson sprinted for a loose ball in the second half and the momentum shifted," Hiller said.
Senior Luke Puffer led the Rangers with 17 points. Senior Lucas McKernan had 11 points and junior Nolan Moffit added seven points.
Manton (10-7) puts its five-game win streak on the line next Friday at home versus McBain.
