MCBAIN — Never let it be said that winning isn't fun.
Make that a lot of fun.
Manton did just that as it went unbeaten to win the Northern Michigan Christian Early Bird Volleyball Invitational on Friday.
The Rangers beat Forest Area 25-8, 25-18; beat McBain 25-15, 25-18; beat Marion 25-12, 25-12; and beat the Ramblers again in the finals 25-12, 25-19.
"We have a lot of experience on our team this year and it is a goal of ours to always remember how much we love playing," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "We want to be the team that people can't tell if they are winning because they are having fun or having fun because they are winning.
"The girls did a great job of that. Our chemistry and energy were the biggest factors in our success. We have been back to school for three days and I was worried that they would be tired or distracted but they were on a mission. They didn't play perfect but that's the beauty of early tournaments. We worked through some adversity and gained some confidence. The trophy was a nice bonus."
Abby Brown had four aces, eight kills and 65 assists while Addison Letts added 12 aces, 12 kills and 36 digs. Brianna Puffer had eight aces and 26 kills; Jaden Wilder three aces, 20 kills and 27 digs; Leah Helsel five kills; Madalynn Lutke three aces and 33 digs; and Megan Moffit two aces, 12 kills and 11 digs.
Manton is at a three-team match Monday at Johannesburg-Lewiston.
• MCBAIN went 4-2. The Ramblers beat Mesick 25-17, 25-10; lost to Manton 25-18, 25-18; beat Buckley 25-21, 25-21; beat Marion 25-11, 25-21 and beat NMC 26-24, 26-24 before falling in the finals to the Rangers.
"Overall, I am pleased with the progress we made today," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "We struggled early with consistency and just overall court movement. As the night went on, we started to gain some ground.
"As a young team, we are just needing that game experience to know what to do when things don't go quite how you expected."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 44 kills, 34 digs, seven aces and four blocks while Leah Neverth had 22 kills, 48 assists and seven aces. Kennedy Payne added 13 kills and four aces.
• NMC went 2-3. The Comets beat Buckley 25-13, 27-25; lost to Marion 25-11, 25-22; lost to Mesick 27-25, 21-25, 15-3; beat Forest Area 25-16, 25-19; and lost to McBain 26-24, 26-24.
"The main thing I want to mention is the potential this team has if they just put their minds to it," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "This was our first time playing with each other as a complete team which allowed us to learn our weaknesses.
"I'm very much looking forward to critiquing those weaknesses watching these girls become more consistent and confident as a team."
