JOHANNESBURG — Manton head coach Eric Salani said he has been stressing to his players about never giving up all season.
They took that message to heart Friday
After being down by 12 points in the third quarter, Manton battled back to defeat Johannesburg-Lewiston 38-34 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“I am so happy with how our guys played,” Salani said.
“The kids all battled throughout the game, especially the seniors.”
With 3:19 left in the game, Rangers receiver Carson Danford caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass from Lucas McKernan.
But the game was won on defense as Danford was able to recover a fumble on Johannesburg’s final drive.
“Glad these seniors could go out with a W,” Salani said. “Proud of the effort in all phases and I couldn’t be happier.”
The Rangers had two players go over 100 yards rushing, with Kyle Hudson grinding out 144 yards and three touchdowns and Lucas McKernan adding 103 yards of his own.
McKernan also passed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one of which going to Luke Puffer.
McKernan also got it done on defense, collecting 20 tackles and forcing a fumble. Kalob Webb had 15 tackles.
Manton finishes the season at 4-5 overall.
