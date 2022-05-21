MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of Highland Conference softball wins, beating Houghton Lake 16-0 and 18-16 on Friday.
“It’s always challenging to play in the rain but we made it through with two wins,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “The girls hit hard and it was nice to win a couple of games.”
Shelby Bundy got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had three hits; Autumn Sackett a hit and an RBI; Bundy two hits and three RBIs; Maggie Powers a hit and an RBI; and Madison Schnitker a hit and two RBIs.
Bundy got the win in relief in game two, allowing seven earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out three in 6.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Moffit had four hits and three RBIs; Autumn Sackett a hit and an RBI; Bundy three hits and five RBIs; Adriana Sackett a hit and an RBI; Morgan Shepler two hits and two RBIs; Genna Alexander two hits and an RBI; Aliyah Geary two hits; and Schnitker two hits.
MCBAIN — Pine River beat McBain 9-0 in the opener of a Highland baseball doubleheader before rain stopped game two.
“Tyler Koetje did a nice job for them and kept us on our front foot for a while,” Pine River coach Shawn Rupper said. “Jordan (Nelson) pitched well tonight. He had good control and good stuff.”
Nelson got the win, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 13.
At the plate, Nathan Marks had a two hits and an RBI; Ben Lockhart two triples and three RBIs; Nelson a hit and two RBIs; Braden Larr a hit and an RBI; and Dan Leydet a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (13-6 overall, 7-1 Highland) is at the Traverse City Christian Invitational today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.