JOHANNESBURG — Manton moved its record to 6-0 with a pair of non-conference volleyball wins Monday.
The Rangers beat Fairview 25-10, 25-8 and beat host Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-18, 25-14.
"This was our second date of the season and one of our goals this year is to be better today than we were yesterday," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "I didn't feel like the urgency was there tonight.
"When we stop going through the motions and play with more passion on every point, this group has the ability to go from good to great. We had glimpses of great in several different facets of their play but never really clicked with all of them at the same time. This is something that will come the more we play together and by being mentally tougher."
Abby Brown had four aces, six kills, 37 assists and eight digs while Addison Letts had three aces, eight kills and 21 digs. Brianna Puffer had three aces, 17 kills and five digs while Jaden Wilder added three aces, 10 kills and 19 digs.
Leah Helsel had an ace, two kills and 10 digs while Madalynn Lutke had three aces and 18 digs. Megan Moffit added eight kills and four digs.
Manton is at the Beaverton Invitational on Friday.
Bucks split pair
EAST JORDAN — Pine River split a pair of non-league matches, beating host East Jordan 25-1, 25-18 and falling to Kalkaska 25-18, 25-21.
"It was great to compete tonight and see where our strengths and weaknesses are as a team," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We had great fight against East Jordan but then had too many unforced errors against Kalkaska.
"We look forward to seeing our continued growth in the weeks to come."
Sophie Johnson dished out 16 assists and seven digs while Emma Whitley had five kills and eight digs. Cayla Trowbridge and Avery Sumpter served 100 percent.
Pine River is off until the Kingsley Invitational on Sept. 7.
