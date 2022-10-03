MACKINAC ISLAND — Manton got a great weekend of team bonding in a beautiful location and won the Mackinac Island Volleyball Invitational to boot.
The Rangers split with Mackinaw City 25-19, 16-25; beat Cedardville-DeTour 25-10, 25-18; and beat Vanderbilt 25-5, 25-10 in pool play before beating Maplewood Baptist 25-13, 25-12 in the semifinals. They beat Cedarville-DeTour again in the finals 25-6, 25-2.
“Traveling to the island this weekend was an amazing opportunity for our team,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said.
“We came up Friday night and ate dinner with the Mackinac Island team and helped them set up for the tournament. The girls learned so much about life on the island and made many new friends.
“I coached and taught on the island in 2004-05 and a player I coached on that team is now their coach, Emma Motz. We were very excited to have our teams meet and play together. It was so neat to watch them cheer for each other all day. We had so much support for our side during the final match. It was just a really special moment.
“They even had an announcement on our ferry heading home congratulating Manton on its big tournament win. The girls all played so well together and everyone had a chance to contribute. It was great for our chemistry and something that will help us move forward in the second half of our season.”
For the Rangers, Adriana Sackett had 15 kills and 38 digs; Ashley Bredahl a kill, 15 aces, 85 assists and 19 digs; Bridgette Collins an assist and seven digs; Emma Ruppert 12 digs; Genevieve Alexander a kill, an ace, an assist, seven digs and a block; and Lauren Wilder 24 kills, two aces, 22 digs and a block.
Leah Helsel had 45 kills, 24 aces, an assist, 27 digs and 10 blocks; Madison Schnitker two assists and eight digs; Morgan Shepler 17 kills, four aces and 26 digs; Abbie Potter eight aces and four digs; Makayla Gowell an assist and five digs; and Mattie Lafreniere an assist and two blocks.
Manton hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Call it an up-and-down day for two local teams ahead of huge league matches Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
McBain went 2-2-1.
The Ramblers split with Lansing Catholic 15-25, 25-22; lost to St. Johns 25-20, 25-20; and beat Midland 25-14, 25-17 in pool play. They beat St. Johns in the Gold quarterfinals 25-21, 17-25, 15-13 before falling to the host Oilers 25-20, 19-25, 15-12 in the semifinals.
“We started off the day a bit slower than I would have liked, and seemed to struggle with some consistency,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“As the day went on, we were able to make a few adjustments and clean some things up a bit.
“I was really proud of the grit these girls showed in that first round of the tournament with St. Johns, after losing to them in pool play, they were able to right the ship a bit and seal that third set to send us into the semifinal match with Mount Pleasant.
“We had our opportunities to take that match, but just a few small errors made the difference. This was a tournament filled with some very solid teams, and it helps to show the areas that we still need to work on.”
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 82 assists, four blocks, five kills, 37 digs and seven aces on 91 percent serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 47 kills, eight blocks, 30 digs and six aces on 93 percent serving.
Linde VanderVlucht had 29 kills, 12 blocks, three aces and 27 digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes added 17 kills, two blocks, three assists, 32 digs and an ace on 93 percent serving.
Karsyn Meyering had seven kills, 33 digs and four aces on 95 percent serving.
McBain (24-6-2 overall) is at Lake City on Tuesday with first place in the Highland Conference on the line.
Cadillac went 1-1-2.
The Vikings split with Mason 21-25, 25-17; beat Glen Lake 25-11, 25-10; and split with Bay City Western 23-25, 25-18 before falling to Mount Pleasant 25-16, 19-25, 16-14 in the Gold quarterfinals.
“It was an up-and-down day,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We still are working on consistency and finishing matches when we have the opportunity.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 26 digs, 21 kills, six aces and two blocks while Cassie Jenema had 63 assists, 11 digs, eight kills, four aces and seven blocks. Makenzie Johns had 18 kills, seven blocks, seven digs and four aces while Carissa Musta had 24 kills and 10 blocks.
Brooke Ellens had 21 digs, four assists and an ace; Macey McKeever six digs, two kills, an ace and a block; Karsyn Kastl 13 aces and 14 digs; Reina McMahon four kills and four blocks; and Adri Beydoun two kills and two blocks.
Cadillac (18-6-3) hosts Traverse City Central Wednesday with first place in the Big North Conference on the line.
REMUS — Pine River went 1-4 at the Chippewa Hills Invitational.
The Bucks lost to Gladwin 26-24, 25-23; lost to Alma 25-17, 25-17; and lost to Saginaw Valley Lutheran 25-10, 25-14 in pool play. The beat Farwell 25-21, 23-25, 15-11 to open bracket play before falling to Marine City Cardinal Mooney 26-24, 25-11.
“We really struggled with our serving,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We gave all of our opponents too many points off our serves. We also were super slow on our feet.”
Madi Sparks had 28 kills and 42 digs while Lanie Sparks had 20 kills and 25 digs. Alayna Nichols added 68 assists and 25 digs.
Pine River is at Beal City on Tuesday.
LEROY — Reed City had the best day locally as the Coyotes’ boys took first and the girls second in the annual Cecil R Burch Memorial Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
The event is named after the longtime Bucks’ coach who passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Reed City took first on the boys’ side with 44 points while Mason County Eastern was second at 66, Kalkaska third at 70, Lake City fifth at 110, McBain sixth at 130 and Pine River seventh at 167.
For Reed City, Anthony Kiaunis took second in 17:42, August Rohde third in 17:45, Ryan Allen sixth in 18:03, Ty Kailing ninth in 18:26 and Aaron Allen 24th in 18:47.
“Anthony and Gus continue to push each other and lead the way for us,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Our top four, including Ryan and Ty, are so consistent.
“It was a perfect morning with cool temps. This is a challenging course with some nice rolling hills but some soft sandy areas, too. We did what we wanted in competing as a team.”
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took seventh in 18:09, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho 10th in 18:28, Caiden Helsel 20th in 19:31, Pater Maddox 38th in 21:06 and Owen Butkovich 41st in 21:33.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took fifth in 17:57, Nathan Koetje 26th in 20:02, Rylee Sprague 28th in 20:24, Garrin Schneeg 34th in 20:39 and Kaden Abrahamson 42nd in 42nd in 21:50.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took 17th in 19:07, Scott Slocum 23rd in 19:47, Ethan Baker 40th in 21:22, Mason Heilman 50th in 23:48 and Liam Geer 62nd in 36:21.
For Mesick, Cody Linna took 48th in 23:37, Josh Walker 55th in 24:51 and Seth VanNortrick 59th in 27:05.
For Heritage Christian, Seth Salisbury took 45th in 23:12 and Ethan Glupker 54th in 24:50.
Kingsley won the title on the girls’ side with 47 points while Reed City was second at 81, Lake City third at 89, McBain fifth at 105 and Pine River seventh at 155.
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took first in 21:43, Clara Smoes sixth in 23:05, Carly Carlson 18th in 24:44, Sahara Davis 29th in 25:53 and Makayla Watkins 31st in 26:44.
“Nora Smoes won the girl’s race for our second straight invitational (Evart),” Saladin said. “Clara Smoes and Carly Carlson also medaled today with strong runs. Sahara Davis and Makayla Watkins, both freshmen, stepped up today.”
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took fourth in 22:43, Rylee Cohoon seventh in 23:24, Hayleigh Vandertuig 22nd in 24:58, Lily Fults 26th in 25:22 and Perla Ramirez-Calixto 34th in 26:28.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took ninth in 23:26, Shauna McLean 16th in 24:07, Rowan Ensing 20th in 24:47, Briella Walenjus 27th in 25:26 and Olivia Bosscher 38th in 26:41.
For the Bucks, Amanda Hill took 17th in 24:22, Annabeth Allee 30th in 25:56, Madelynne Sterly 32nd in 26:18, Layla Draper 41st in 26:49 and Jersey Johnson 47th in 28:17.
OTSEGO — Cadillac’s girls took ninth and the boys 20th in the Otsego Invitational Saturday.
The host Bulldogs took first on the girls’ side with 69 points while the Vikings totaled 293 points.
The Vikings were led by Regan Hill in 38th place in 20:17. Brooklyn Brown was 41st in 20:26, Eleanor Cool 43rd in 20:28, Marisa Mazza 77th in 21:15 and Hadley Hilt 94th in 21:41.
“We had a hard week of practice but the girls were not far off from their PRs they set last week at our home meet,” Cadillac coach Tim O’Malley said.
“I think this week is setting us up for a strong finish to the season.”
East Grand Rapids won the boys’ title with 94 points while Cadillac totaled 464.
For Cadillac, Nolan Nixon finished 15th out of 207 runners in a time of 16:15. Gabe Outman was 49th in 16:57, JJ Mahan 117th in 18:13, Andrew Elmore 125th in 18:21 and Sam Tolkinen 165th in 19:24.
“We’ve never run here before,” O’Malley said. “With so many teams and runners it was a very tight crowded course.
“There will be more teams at out next race at Portage, I think this was a good learning experience to be more aggressive in these big races.”
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 6-0 decision to Manistee in a non-conference soccer contest Saturday at the CASA fields.
The Chippewas led 4-0 at halftime.
Despite the final score, Viking coach Paul King commended keeper Ethan Romey with a strong game.
“We made a few changes at the half and slowed Manistee down,” King said. “They were a tall, strong team out there.
“I was proud of how our young players did and Ethan made some key stops that kept us in the game.”
Romey made 12 saves in the nets.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
• Manistee won the JV game 3-2. Hunter Mollohan scored both Cadillac goals.
