TRAVERSE CITY — The Manton wrestling team traveled to Traverse City Central Wednesday to take on the Trojans and came up short, 58-24.
Manton coach Dan Tuck said his young team wrestled tough but in the end, wrestling a bigger school such as Central proved too much.
"When you go against a big school you try to do your best and try to learn from it," he said.
Getting wins for the Rangers were Chloe Colton at 112 pounds, Hunter Buck at 125, Eli Hoyt at 130 and Ben Paddock at 152.
Manton hosts a 10-team conference tournament Saturday.
