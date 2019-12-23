HART — The Manton wrestling team went to an 11 team individual tournament in Hart Saturday and finished in sixth place.
Manton coach Dan Tuck said with the tournament falling so close to Christmas the typically tough teams were not as formidable, but neither were the Rangers. Tuck said three of his starters didn't make the trip to Hart and another was injured.
"We did all right. We did a little better than last year, but I didn't bring the team I wish I could have," Tuck said.
The Rangers had a multiple wrestler medal at the tournament including Xavier Elkins at 119 pounds, Elijah Cunningham tied for fifth place at 135, Ben Paddock took third place at 145 pounds, and Dorrien Elkins took fifth at 285.
"We had other wrestlers win matches. It was nice. We had a couple (wrestlers) get their first wins," Tuck said.
Manton will not compete until Jan. 4 when the Rangers travel to Kingsley for a team tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.