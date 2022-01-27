FRANKFORT — The Manton wrestling team earned two wins Wednesday against Houghton Lake, 60-9, and Forest Area, 60-6, during a quad match at Frankfort.
Manton coach Chad Weston said his team was ready to wrestle Wednesday and earned some big Highland/Mid-Michigan conference wins.
"All our kids wrestled great and we had some really tough matches," he said. "I'm proud of the way we executed our matches."
Earning two wins Wednesday included Reganne Stahl (103 pounds), Summer Cook (112), Chloe Colton (119), Kennedi Wahmhoff (125), Natalee Kibbe (130/135), Nolan Winsett (130/135), Ben Paddock (171) and Todd Cole (285). Getting a single win for Manton Wednesday were Rylan Lewis (160 pounds), Makayla Gowell (160) and James Little (189).
Manton travels to Traverse City St. Francis on Feb. 2.
