BENZONIA — The Manton wrestling team earned two, team wins Wednesday at a quad match against Frankfort, Forest Area and Roscommon in Benzonia.
Manton defeated Frankfort, 42-12, and Forest Area, 42-18, before losing to Roscommon 42-18. Rangers coach Chad Weston said his squad had a good day Wednesday with three of Manton's wrestlers going undefeated.
"We keep improving every week getting big wins against really good teams and wrestlers," Weston said. "I'm very happy with the way we wrestled (Wednesday) and we will carry that momentum to Friday and our first home meet of the season."
Getting three wins for Manton were Natalee Kibbe at 135-pounds, Chloe Colton at 112 and Ben Paddock at 171. Double winners for the Rangers were Elijah Cunningham at 140-pounds, Alex Wilds at 145 and Kavan Weinrick at 160. Earning a single win for Manton included Corbin Colton at 152-pounds and Reanna Sparks also at 152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.