CHARLEVOIX — The Manton wrestling team picked up two wins against quality teams during the Rangers' matches Wednesday in Charlevoix.
Manton bested Frankfort, 48-18, and Rogers City, 42-36 to remain unbeaten so far this season, according to Manton coach Chad Weston.
"We wrestled well and our young team is improving weekly," he said. "I'm very happy to be 4-0 as a team after (Wednesday). Rogers City and Frankfort are tough, well-coached teams and we wrestled them hard.
Earning two wins Wednesday for the Rangers included Reagan Stahl at 103 pounds, Chloe Colton at 112/119, Kennedi Wahmhoff at 125/130 and Ben Paddock at 171. Single winners for Manton included Summer Cook at 112 pounds, Natalee Kibbe at 125, Brad Wood at 152, Rylan Lewis at 160, James Little at 189, TJ Sigler at 285 and Todd Cole at 285.
Manton travels to Hart Saturday for a tournament.
