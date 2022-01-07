MANTON — The Manton wrestling team hosted a rescheduled tri meet Thursday and defeated Mancelona, 45-18, and Lake City, 48-24.
Rangers coach Chad Weston said he was extremely happy how his team wrestled and all his athletes wrestled hard.
"We are making progress and getting better every day," he said.
Earning two wins for the Rangers Thursday included Chloe Colton at 112 pounds, Kennedi Wahmhoff at 119, Natalee Kibbe at 125, Ben Paddock at 171 an dKiyara Oster at 215. Earning a single win for Manton were Reganna Stahl at 103 pounds, Summer Cook at 103, Nolan Winsett at 130, Brad Wood at 152, Rylan Lewis at 160 and James Little at 189.
Manton travels to Grayling for a team tournament this weekend.
