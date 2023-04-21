Manton's Colton headed to Alma for XC/track and wrestling

MANTON — Chloe Colton is going to be busy.
In the fall, it’s going to be cross country.
In the winter, she’s got wrestling.
In the spring — just for good measure, it’s outdoor track and field.
The Manton High School senior is excited, though, and is looking forward to being a busy student-athlete in all three sports next year at Alma College.
When decision time came around, Colton said she couldn’t make a firm decision between the two sports so she went with both.
“I like to keep busy,” she laughed. “I really loved both of the sports and so I couldn’t choose between them.
“I loved both of the coaches there, too. They’re both amazing.”
Colton decided she wanted to be a collegiate athlete last spring when Manton’s track teams went to the NCAA D2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State. Seeing all of those athletes up close, plus knowing XC/track teammates Molly Harding (Aquinas) and Noah Morrow (Michigan State) were moving on, made Colton want that for herself.
“With Molly and Noah going to college for running, I looked up to them and I wanted to do that, too,” Colton said.
Alma wrestling coach Katlyn Pizzo and XC/track coach Matt Chovanec reached out to Colton to see if she’d be interested in the school.
“I wanted a smaller school,” she said. “Alma is easy to get around, they have great academic programs and the people there are all super nice.
“My roommate is going to be dual-sporting, too, with soccer and wrestling.”
Wrestling is quite new to Alma College after the Scots recently completed their first season as a club this past winter under coach Katlyn Pizzo, a standout wrestler herself at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
Alma will transition to a varsity sponsored sport at the NCAA Division III school for the 2023-24 school year. Alma is the fourth school in the MIAA to offer women’s wrestling, joining more than 20 D3 programs across the country.
Colton got involved in wrestling a bit younger than she started her running career as her brothers piqued her interest.
“I started going to practice with my brothers when I was around 7 and then I started competing when I was in high school,” she said.
Colton finished 21-11 overall this past winter for Manton, competing some against the boys but the Rangers also went to a handful of girls’ tournaments, too.
She started distance running later, too, with her first year of cross country the fall of her freshman year.
And now, as she’s wrapping things up, there’s one big goal left for Colton athletically.
“I want to qualify for the state finals in the 3,200-meter run,” she said.
“I missed it by three-tenths of a second last year.”
Academically, Colton is interested in mathematics with an emphasis on data analysis.
