Manton's Haun headed to Trine for hoops

MANTON — Jacob Haun went back and forth on playing collegiate sports.
At the start of the school year, the Manton High School senior wanted to keep playing basketball at the next level, wherever that may be.
Then, as football season turned into basketball season, he wasn't so sure.
Haun actually had plans to head into the honors program at Oakland University and focus solely on his education.
Those plans changed again in mid-March, much like the entire country's plans.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic ultimately forced the cancellation of the MHSAA boys basketball state tournament which was getting set for district finals on March 13.
Manton was to face rival McBain in a Division 3 district title game that night at Lake City High School. The two teams split their Highland Conference contests and the Rangers eventually secured the league title outright.
Not getting a chance to play in what has become the area's best basketball rivalry left a mark on Haun and it made him rethink his college decisions.
Fast-forward a couple of months and Haun will be playing college basketball at Trine University, an NCAA Division III school in Angola, Indiana.
"I wanted to play basketball again," Haun said. "When COVID hit, I was at the peak of my game and I started talking with a couple of coaches that maybe I could better my game and play at the next level.
"It gave me a little push of not having the district finals to reach out to some schools."
His search turned up Trine, a school Haun knew of through some connections and it clicked.
"I know some people from there that I've talked to about what it's like during the school year," Haun said. "It's a great campus and they have my major which is a huge thing.
"Their culture is great, too. Their basketball program is family-oriented like Manton is. Brotherhood is a big aspect for them."
Trine went 16-12 overall and 8-6 in the MIAA during the 2019-20 season. Head coach Brooks Miller joined the program in 2011 and has more than 18 years of collegiate basketball playing and coaching experience, including serving as a graduate assistant coach under Bob Knight at Texas Tech University.
The Thunder won the 2018-19 regular-season MIAA title under Miller.
With the pandemic still a pressing concern, colleges are making every effort to have students on campus and in classrooms this fall.
Some of that includes beginning classes earlier in August and being out around Thanksgiving when a potential second wave of the virus could take hold as the weather really changes in northern climates.
Haun said Trine is communicating its plans and Indiana is in a different spot than Michigan as far fewer COVID cases and deaths.
"They still want to have open gyms and still have their camp," he said. "I want to be able to get down there and play some ball. I want to get to know the veterans coming back and the newcomers that I will be coming in with, too.
"I want to start forming some bonds this summer."
Haun averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game this past season.
He plans on majoring in actuarial science at Trine.
