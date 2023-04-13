Manton's Helsel headed to Mid Michigan for womens hoops

MANTON — The chance to keep playing sports was too good for Leah Helsel to pass it up.
The flip side of that choice is that the Manton High School senior is competing in something different than she thought she might be doing.
It’s been volleyball all along as Helsel’s No. 1 love but that turned out to be not as big of an option.
So she went with love No. 2 — basketball.
Helsel joins a growing list of area athletes who will be competing on the women’ basketball team at Mid Michigan College in Mount Pleasant.
Also headed there for the 2023-24 school year are Northern Michigan Christian’s Paige Ebels, Evart’s Addy Gray and McBain’s Kahli Heuker.
“I wanted to stay close to home and playing with the girls from the Highland (Conference) made me want to go there,” Helsel said. “I thought I’d be playing volleyball but the opportunity just wasn’t the same.
“I’d have to go further away and Mid Michigan has what I want to study in radiology.”
Helsel checked out the school’s campus and went to a Lakers’ game at Morey Courts.
That’s all she needed after Mid Michigan finished the 2022-23 season at 28-6 overall.
The Lakers won the Michigan Community College Athletic Association title in March, the NJCAA District A title the following week and advanced to the second round of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament before being ousted by United Tribes Technical College.
First-year head coach Lance Maney earned MCCAA Coach of the Year honors, as well.
The final piece that pushed Helsel to wanting to be a collegiate athlete is her brother, Treh.
Treh Helsel, a Manton basketball standout in his own right, didn’t pursue the college athletics route.
“I’ve wanted to play after high school all along,” Leah Helsel said.
“Treh didn’t end up playing and I think he really regretted it.”
Leah Helsel was also a standout on volleyball court last fall for the Rangers but Mid Michigan doesn’t currently offer the sport.
That made basketball even more appealing.
The Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team selection averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Rangers this winter.
“Basketball used to be my favorite when I was younger but then I really liked volleyball,” Helsel said. “After I really needed to step up and play better this year, I really loved basketball again.”
Helsel will study radiology at Mid Michigan and then see what kind of opportunities arise after two years at the school.
