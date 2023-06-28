Manton's Moffit headed to Aquinas for men's track

MANTON — Nolan Moffit fell in love with track the moment he started competing.
And that’s after not even wanting to try the sport as a freshman.
As fate would have it, that chance never happened as the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic washed out the recent Manton High School graduate’s freshman season.
Instead, Moffit started with track and field the spring of his sophomore season.
Three years later, he’s still going.
Moffit is headed to Aquinas College in the fall as a member of the Saints’ track and field team after gathering with coaches and teammates on Tuesday afternoon.
“When I visited, the scenery was really nice and everything is close together like it is here,” Moffit said. “It was almost like a feeling of home.
“Coach Woj (showed) some interest in me and he knows my head coach here in Manton.”
Manton boys’ track coach Trevor Thiebaut eventually ran for Saints coach Mike Wojciakowski after graduating from Cadillac High School.
It was Thiebaut who helped guide Moffit on what he wanted to do after school, too.
“I had a lot of things to think about because I didn’t know what college I wanted to go to and I didn’t know how to set it up to go to a college,” Moffit said.
“I had people kind of hold my hand and walk me through it and that helped a lot.
“My parents hadn’t really gone through that. I want to thank Coach Thiebaut for helping me out with that and my new coach, too.”
Moffit had some interest in Michigan State and Grand Valley State but being able to compete for the Spartans or Lakers on a regular basis seemed like a stretch for him, he said.
Moffit heads to the NAIA school in Grand Rapids as a middle distance runner and high jumper.
His personal-best in the 400-meter dash is a 51.41 and he’s at a 1:58.18 in the 800. His PR in the high jump is 6-feet.
Those are solid times for someone who wanted to focus more on being a basketball player when he was younger.
“I did track my sophomore year and I loved it,” Moffit said. “I was willing to do it all through high school and I liked it more than basketball.
“We had a pretty decent basketball team that year but then COVID got in the way and I was on the JV coming up to varsity. I really wanted to commit to basketball and go to college for basketball but it didn’t really pan out.
“I fell in love with track and cross country and I was just naturally good at it. Then I put the work in and I saw better results.”
Aquinas’ men finished second during the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference’s indoor season this past winter and also were second in the outdoor finals last month.
The Saints tied for 64th overall at the NAIA Outdoor Championships in late May in Indiana, as well.
Wojciakowski — or Coach Woj as he’s referred to — will begin his 26th season as Aquinas’ cross country and track coach with the 2023-24 school year.
Academically, Moffit is interested in digital media or computer science, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.