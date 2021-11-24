Manton's Morrow runs in Mid-Eastern XC Championship Meet

KETTERING, Ohio — Manton High School senior Noah Morrow helped Team Michigan finish first at the Mid-Eastern Cross Country Championship Meet Saturday in Kettering, Ohio.
Each state — Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois — is able to send its top 12 senior boys and senior girls.
Michigan’s girls easily walked away with the win the boys’ race was much closer.
In fact, Indiana was several points ahead after their top its runners were in but Team Michigan had more depth and packed several runners in a row.
Morrow was the seventh runner from Michigan and he finished just in front of Indiana’s No. 5 runner. With only one point difference between Indiana and Michigan, Morrow’s dash to the line and edging out Indiana’s runner give the win to Team Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.