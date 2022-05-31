LAKE CITY — Temperatures in the upper 80s didn’t deter track and field athletes from area schools from competing in the 49th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Monday.
For many athletes, Monday’s high temperatures didn’t seem to bother them. In fact, it may have fueled them.
In the 400-meter dash, McBain senior Brock Maloney set a personal record, running a 53.28 and taking first place in the event.
Beating out second-place finisher Darin Kunkel, a Lake City sophomore, by 0.01 seconds, Maloney let out a victory shout upon hearing he finished first. In previous meets, Maloney said it was Kunkel who was always a bit faster than him.
On Monday, Maloney came out on top.
“It’s a moment I’m not going to forget anytime soon,” Maloney said. “And I’m thankful that I had such a good competitor to race against, and props go to him.”
In addition to the 400 dash, Maloney ran in the 800 (2:35.16), 3200 relay (9:35), and 1600 relay (3:53.43).
With this being the last race in his high school career, Maloney said he may try out for track at Michigan Technological University, where he will be attending this fall.
For now, Maloney said he was happy with the end of his high school career ended.
In the 200 dash, Marion sophomore Gavin Prielipp took first place and set a personal record with a time of 23.35.
“I was cool running as a sophomore,” Prielipp said.
Prielipp’s day didn’t end there, as he placed second in the 100 dash (12.09), third in the 800 relay (1:36.26), and sixth in the long jump (20-00.00).
Having qualified for states in a couple of events, including the 200, Prielipp said he was excited about the opportunity to compete again.
“I’m just going to run fast and try to place,” he said.
For Manton senior Noah Morrow, Monday’s meet was an excellent day. Morrow took home first place in all four of his events, including the 3,200 (10:48.78), 1600 (4:42.29), 800 (2:00.97) and the 1600 relay (3.33.49).
In light of his success, Morrow gave credit to those who ran against him.
“Respect to all of my competitors,” Morrow said. “Everyone ran great races today.”
Having competed in the meet before, Morrow said he always loves coming here and competing with area athletes.
“Being able to come in first in four events is a big honor to me, and I hope that I represented Manton well,” Morrow said.
With states on the horizon, Morrow said he will run in the 3,200, 1,600 and 1600 relay.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to represent Manton at the highest level and just going to get out and try to run fast,” Morrow said.
Other winners included Mesick’s Colton Eckler in the 100 dash (11.89 seconds); Mesick’s Deven Pawlowski in the 110 hurdles (15.91 seconds); Marion’s Mason Salisbury in the 300 hurdles (43.36 seconds); Reed City’s Dylan Schebil in the shot put (46-11); Pine River’s Hunter Varney in the discus (134-6); Marion’s Braden Prielipp in the high jump (6-4); Northern Michigan Christian’s Issac Bowden in the pole vault (13-0); and Buckley’s Kyle Kaczanowski in the long jump (21-2.75).
