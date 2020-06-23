Manton's Raden headed to SVSU for track & field

MANTON — Isaac Raden's frustration over the lost season is still there.
The recently-graduated Manton High School senior was closing in on 21-feet in the long jump and the school record by the end of last season.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring track & field season before Raden ever began as he and his Manton basketball teammates were set for an MHSAA Division 3 district final on March 13 against rival McBain.
Track practice had started the previous Monday — on March 9 — but Raden was still on the basketball court.
Now, he gets to resume track and field — for four or five years.
Raden signed his National Letter of Intent with Saginaw Valley State University on Sunday just before Manton's graduation ceremony was held.
The what-ifs of the past spring are still there, though.
"I'm pretty frustrated about it," Raden said. "It's something I can't fully get over because someone's always going to ask me about it.
"I think I only needed one meet to break our school record in the long jump…it's frustrating."
Raden's personal-best in the long jump was 20-feet, 10-inches as a junior and Manton's program mark is 21-3.
Having been out of school since mid-March did allow Raden to continue training, though.
"Not having sports helped me in a way," he said. "I had all of that time to improve myself and didn't have to run all of those meets where you're in events for points.
"I'm jumping way better now. I've been jumping mid 21s and actually hit 22-2 the other day at Manton's track."
Raden's college focus was on Saginaw Valley State for most of the time but he also looked into Grand Valley State, Wayne State, Rochester and Central Michigan (which has since discontinued its men's track program).
He went with a sense of familiarity at SVSU.
"The college is less expensive and I know a couple of other buddies that I've run with over the years that are going there," he said. "I'm going to be roommates with some friends.
"I've had past family members go there and I know some guys on the team, too, from other schools."
Rod Cowan will enter his 11th season as the head coach of Saginaw Valley State's cross country and track teams during the 2020-21 school year. The Cardinals finished fourth in the GLIAC in track in 2018-19.
The 2020 spring season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Aside from the long jump, Raden also competes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and hopes to continue that in college.
He's got a PR of 23.9 seconds in the 200 dash and his top time in the 400 is 51.3 seconds.
"I've always loved the competition in those races around here with Elijah Lewis (Pine River) and Kyle Stokes (Evart)," Raden said. "I love running the 200."
Raden is quite happy that he gets to continue with track and field after finding a love for the sport.
"It's always been a goal for me to be in college sports," he said. "When I was younger, I always wanted to play basketball in college but that changed when I found track.
"Track just comes smoother for me."
Academically, Raden plans to pursue a major in exercise science and a minor in business.
