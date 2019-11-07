BUCKLEY — Marion got the job done, beating Northern Michigan Christian 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 in a Division 4 volleyball district contest Wednesday.
The win sends the Eagles into Friday's finals against Traverse City Christian. The Sabres beat Mesick in Wednesday's first match.
"I am extremely proud of the girls' play tonight," Marion coach Selena Golnick said.
Rylie Richards paced Marion with 16 kills, three aces, nine digs and an assist while Jersey Scott had 12 kills, six aces, 11 digs and a block. Teagan Cox dished out 29 assists, two kills, two aces and three blocks while Ogho Osadiaye had four kills and two blocks.
Emily Krchmar added two kills, three aces and four blocks.
• Mesick saw its season come to an end with a 25-8, 25-22, 25-8 loss to TC Christian.
"I am so proud of how these girls played tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "They fought hard and never gave us.
"The scores of the first and third sets didn't reflect the effort the girls put forth. TC Christian is a very good team."
Grace Quiggin had two kills, an assist and seven digs while Elizabeth Hamilton had an ace, a kill and eight digs. Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, a block and 16 digs while Kaylee O'Neill had 33 digs. Trinity Harris had a kill and 14 digs while Lexy Abraham had an ace and three kills.
