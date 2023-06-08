FRANKFORT — Marion gave itself a chance but came up a little bit short.
A three-run sixth inning was the difference as the Eagles fell to Glen Lake 6-3 in a Division 4 baseball regional semifinal game at Lockhart Field in Frankfort Wednesday.
Marion finishes its season at 27-3. Glen Lake will face Beal City in a regional final on Saturday in Holton.
“I thought we played pretty well today,” Marion baseball coach Chad Grundy said. “We put the bat on the ball and we forced them into some mistakes, but they’re a good, solid team.”
“Their pitcher did a nice there in the last few innings, and you tip your hat to him.”
The first three batters for Glen Lake reached base to begin the game and the Lakers took an early 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Marion starting pitcher Mason Salisbury struck out the last batter to get out of the jam with no further damage.
Marion scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning after a couple of hits and defensive misplays by Glen Lake. The Eagles added another run in the third inning to up 3-1.
After two scoreless innings by Salisbury, Glen Lake got its second run of the game on a suicide squeeze to pull to within 3-2.
Glen Lake regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning. After tying it at 3-3, Salisbury was pulled for relief pitcher Aadin Yowell. With runners at the corners, the Lakers got a two-run single to take a 5-3 lead after six.
After a stressful first inning, Grundy said Salisbury was able to settle into the game before the Lakers were able to string some hits together in the sixth.
“They small-balled us there in the sixth,” Grundy said. “We had a couple of mistakes and (Salisbury) ran out of pitches.”
Glen Lake added an insurance run in the seventh inning and its starting pitcher was able to close the door on the Eagles for good.
“He just mixed his pitches up pretty well, and he kept us off balance,” Grundy said. “We did put the bat on the ball a few times, but they defended it pretty well.”
Salisbury pitched five innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Yowell pitched two innings, giving up two hits and one unearned run.
Cole Meyer and Tucker Sigofoose each had RBI singles, while Salisbury had a triple and scored a run. Colin Ellsworth had two stolen bases, a single and a walk.
Despite losing a few seniors, Grundy said he is excited about his next group of players coming in.
“We’ve got some good, young kids,” he said. “If they work at it, I think we’ll be back here next year. The guys are just going to have to put the time in.”
