MARION — The Marion baseball team won the West Michigan D conference title Wednesday by losing its first game against Mason County Eastern, 1-0, but winning the second, 3-2.
Marion coach Chad Grundy said the losing pitcher in the first game was Chase Seeley who pitched six innings giving up one earned run, four hits, two walks and struck out four.
"The game was 0-0 until the last inning. We gave up a hit and an error and they made us pay with two outs to take the win," Grundy said. "There pitcher was lights out all night and Chase (Seeley) matched him the whole game."
In the second game, Grundy said Mason Salisbury got the win with six innings of work giving up only one hit with seven strikeouts.
Grundy said Mason County Eastern was up 1-0 in the first inning after an error and hit but the Eagles came back to score two in the bottom half of the inning on a double by Salisbury. Mason County Eastern eventually tied the game in the fourth inning and it wasn't until the sixth inning that Marion scored the winning run, Grundy said.
"In the bottom of the sixth, Aadin Yowell walked, stole second and scored on a bunt by Chase Seeley and a throwing error," Grundy said. "This win gave us the West Michigan D League Conference Championship."
Marion finished the regular season 21-5 overall and 12-2 in the conference.
