MESICK —The Marion baseball team earned two tough road wins when the Eagles beat Mesick Wednesday, 5-2 and 4-2.
In the first game, Marion coach Chad Grundy said the Eagles jumped out to a three run lead in the first inning, but the Bulldogs scored one in the bottom half of the first. It stayed that way until the fourth inning when the Eagles scored two more runs to seal the win.
Mason Salisbury pitched six innings for Marion and gave up one hit, one earned run with 11 strikeouts. Gavin Prielipp, Mason Salisbury and Weston Cox were 2 for 3 for the Eagles and Salisbury also had two RBIs.
Connor Simmer took the loss for the Bulldogs and gave up eight hits, five earned runs with seven strikeouts. At the dish, Caleb Linna was 2 for 3 for Mesick.
In the second game, Grundy said the Eagles were down 2-0 in the third inning until Prielipp hit a two run home run to tie the game it up. Aden Yowell then singled and Salisbury doubled, which allowed Marion to take the lead.
"These were big wins for us (Wednesday). Mesick is a quality team and to win two games on their field, you have to play well," Grundy said.
In game two, Yowell pitched six innings gave up six hits, two earned runs, five walks with five strikeouts. Prielipp was 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI, while Yowell was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a walk.
Carter Simmer took the loss in the second game and gave up two hits, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts. Ben Parrish and Connor Sisson were both 1 for 2 with a walk while Ashtyn Simerson and Connor Simmer were 1 for 3. Connor Simmer also had an RBI.
