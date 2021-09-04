BRETHREN — Marion ran its record to 2-0 with a 36-14 win over Brethren to open West Michigan D Conference football play Friday night.
The Bobcats scored first but the Eagles responded when Mason Salisbury hit Brendon Freiny with a 56-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-6.
Marion went up 14-6 in the second quarter when Salisbury found Aadin Yowell on a pass play. The Eagles went up 20-6 when Salisbury picked off a pass with 10 seconds left in the second quarter and returned it 80 yards.
Salisbury scored from 2 yards out to make it 28-6 early in the third quarter before Gavin Prielipp scored on a 37-yard run to stretch it to 34-6.
Salisbury was 9 of 18 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while Jenema caught four passes for 74 yards. Salisbury carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards while Gavin Prielipp had 48 yards on six carries.
Weston Cox led the defense with 13 tackles while Jenema had 10, Freiny seven and James Williams six. Salisbury and Gavin Prielipp picked off passes.
