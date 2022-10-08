SUTTONS BAY — Marion got a little test early but settled in and beat Suttons Bay 72-18 in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Norsemen have been in the last two eight-player Division 1 state championship games and beat the Eagles 45-0 last season but it was Marion’s turn to cruise this year.
“Tonight was a good game for us,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“Suttons Bay has a dynamic quarterback and running back that gave us a little trouble but we found what we liked defensively in the second series.
“Then we were able to control the game with our offense.”
Marion led 16-6 after the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime before shutting out the Norsemen in the second half.
Braden Prielipp paced the Eagles with 144 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries while Mason Salisbury had 140 yards and six TDs on 13 carries.
Gavin Prielipp added 86 yards on eight carries. Colin McCrimmon and Dominic Eling also scored TDs.
Salisbury was 1 of 5 passing for 16 yards, a touchdown strike to Braden Prielipp.
Salisbury paced the defense with four tackles and an interception while Braden Prlielipp had 2.5 tackles and an interception.
Gavin Prielipp picked off a pass, as well.
Marion (7-0 overall) hosts Brethren next Friday.
