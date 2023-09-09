MARION — It was all Marion Friday night as the Eagles shut out Mesick 62-0 in West Michigan D League football contest at home.
Cole Meyer got the scoring started with a 23-yard rushing touchdown to give Marion an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
Marion quarterback Collin McCrimmon and senior Gavin Prielipp connected for three receiving touchdowns in the first quarter, including an 89-yarder to put the Eagles up 30-0 after one.
Prielipp continued his strong outing as he added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to give Marion a 46-0 lead at halftime.
“We executed very well tonight,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said. “Collin McCrimmon is improving every game and Gavin Prielipp was amazing tonight.”
Meyer scored his second touchdown of the night, giving Marion a 54-0 lead after the third quarter. Dru Vanepps finished off the scoring with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Despite giving up a few big plays, Grundy said his defense stepped up in the red zone and credited Meyer and James Williams for setting the tone.
McCrimmon went four for eight passing for 182 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 62 yards.
Prielipp led the offensive attack with 75 rushing yards on six carries and 182 receiving yards on four catches. He scored one rushing touchdown and four receiving touchdowns. He also had one interception on defense.
Meyer added 91 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He had five tackles and an interception on defense.
McCrimmon, Williams and Aaron Whitney each had a sack.
Marion (2-0 overall, 2-0 WMD) hosts Baldwin on Friday while Mesick (1-2, 1-1) is at Brethren.
MCBAIN — Good as advertised.
Beal City showed why it’s the Highland Conference favorite and a pick to make a deep post-season run as it handled McBain 48-7 in a league contest.
Both teams came into the contest unbeaten but the Aggies took control early, leading 33-0 after the first quarter.
“They’ve got a core of seniors and you can see from their body language, they are on a mission,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “They really took it to us in the first half.
“We did some things in the second half so we didn’t just lay flat. We’ve got learn from this and build from it.”
Caleb Miller led McBain on the ground with 70 yards on seven carries while Ben Rodenbaugh added 42 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Rodenbaugh also threw for 77 yards, 38 of those to Carson Murphy.
Jonathon Sikkema paced the defense with seven tackles while Jager Corliss had six.
McBain (2-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Roscommon next Friday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Deja vu all over again.
And again.
Manton continued its struggles with execution as the Rangers dropped a 30-7 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
Scoreless at halftime, the Bobcats took advantage of Manton’s miscues for a pair of second-half touchdowns en route to the win.
“It’s the story of our life…we’re moving the ball and we have costly turnovers or penalties that stop drives,” Manton coach Eric Salani said. “We did some good things, but at the end of the day, whether it’s a holding penalty or a fumble, those are things that are hurting us.
“If we don’t do those things, the outcome is much different because we’re able to continue our drives. Houghton Lake is much improved but we just shot ourselves in the foot.”
Leon Barber paced Manton with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Defensively, Connor Garno, Brenen Salani, Andrew Phillips and Zander Johnigan each had five tackles. Salani recorded a sack while Phillips picked off a pass and Caleb Musselman recovered a fumble.
The Rangers (0-3 overall, 0-2 Highland) host Lake City on Friday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 6-2 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs in non-league play.
Carter Williams led the way with two goals while Coy Breithaupt, Noah Kelly, Orren Renfor and Lucas Bazotti each had one.
Williams, Aaron Frasier, Theron Mceachern and Isaac Svec had assists.
Jud Rath made three saves in goal while Gavin Liebler had two.
Buckley (3-6) is at Benzie Central on Monday.
