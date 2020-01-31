BEAR LAKE — The Marion boys basketball team beat Bear Lake Wednesday in overtime, 51-47.
Eagles coach Steven Cooper said his team trailed 20-13 at halftime and had to battle to get back in the game. Marion shot 4 for 29 from the field including some easy misses at the rim, according to Cooper. He also said Alex Sutten and Chase Ryan, who both later would foul out, gave the Eagles plenty of second chances around the rim but the shots were not falling.
In the second half, both the third and fourth quarters were back and forth during the third and fourth quarters, as well as, overtime, Cooper said.
"It was great for us to be put in that position as we were learning how to handle close game situations. We were able to hit free throws down the stretch and get timely stops," Cooper said. "Josh Peterson played well defensively, igniting a spark to make a run in the second half."
Brandon Stewart led Eagles in scoring with 19 points, while Mason Salisbury had 11 and Riley Moggo had nine points with eight rebounds. Garrett Bell also added nine rebounds, while Sutten had seven boards and Chase Ryan added five.
Marion travels to Baldwin today.
