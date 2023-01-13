MARION — A balanced attack and moving the ball helped Marion beat Mason County Eastern 51-32 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest Thursday.
"It was a good night," Marion coach Dan Michell said. "We shared the ball well and had 16 assists as a team.
"Everyone got to play and play a lot."
The Eagles led 19-3 after the first quarter and 33-9 at halftime.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Mason Salisbury had 11 points and six assists. Cole Meyer had 10 points and five assists while Weston Cox also scored five points.
Marion hosts Mesick next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.