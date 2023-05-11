CUSTER — Wire-to-wire.
Marion’s boys swept the two league jamborees and then easily took first in the conference meet Wednesday to claim the West Michigan D League track and field title at Mason County Central.
The Eagles took first with 166 points while Pentwater was a distant second at 104, Mason County Eastern third at 98 and Mesick fourth at 58.
Marion junior Gavin Prielipp had a big day with four firsts. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.49 seconds, the 200 dash in 23.40 seconds and the long jump at 19-feet, 5.25-inches. Prielipp also ran a leg of the winning 800 relay (1:35.74) with Mason Salisbury, Braden Prielipp and Aadin Yowell.
Salisbury won the 110 hurdles in 16.65 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.15 seconds while Weston Cox won the shot put at 42-9. Cole Meyer won the discus at 124-1.5 and the pole vault at 10-0 while Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 5-10.
James Williams took second in the shot put (37-8) and Cox third in the discus (115-6) while Aidan Timko took third in the high jump at 5-4. Braden Prielipp (18-9) and Salisbury (18-8.25) followed Gavin Prielipp in the long jump, giving the Eagles a 1-2-3 finish there.
Marion also took second in the 400 relay in 48.76 seconds and second in the 3200 relay in 10:30.01. Braden Prielipp took third in the 400 dash in 54.27 seconds, as well.
Mesick’s Wyatt Putney took second in the 100 dash in 11.74 seconds and third in the 200 dash in 23.95 seconds while Clark Fleis was second in the high jump at 5-4. The Bulldogs took third in the 400 relay in 49.02 seconds, third in the 1600 relay at 3:51.34 and third in the 3200 relay in 11:13.05.
Brethren took first on the girls’ side with 131 points while MCE was second at 130, Pentwater third at 75, Marion fourth at 70 and Mesick seventh at 15.
Marion’s Harley Bear swept the throws, winning the shot put at 37-4 and the discus at 100-2. Selena Quintero took third in the 800 at 2:58.94; McKayla Cruson third in the discus at 92-3; and Aaliyah Welch third in the high jump at 4-6.
