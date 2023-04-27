MARION — Number one after the first run.
Marion’s boys took the spot in the West Michigan D League track and field jamboree Wednesday at home.
The Eagles totaled 189 points while Mason County Eastern was a distant second at 92 and Mesick took third at 68.
Marion won 8 of 17 events en route to the first-place finish.
Mason Salisbury was part of four firsts as the senior standout won the long jump at 19-feet, 7.5-inches, the 110-meter hurdles in 17.11 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.73 seconds.
He also ran a leg of the 800 relay (Braden Prielipp, Aadin Yowell, Gavin Prielipp) that took first in 1:35.96.
Weston Cox won the shot put at 41-feet, 3.25-inches while Cole Meyer took first in the discus at 115-5. Braden Prielipp won the long jump at 5-8, as well.
The foursome of Aaron Whitney, James Williams, Cox and Yowell won the 400 relay in 48.80 seconds.
Colton Eckler paced Mesick with wins in the 100 dash in 11.54 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.19 seconds while Tommy Quade won the pole vault at 8-6.
Mason County Eastern took first on the girls’ side with 152 points while Brethren was second at 139 and Marion third at 71. Mesick took seventh with 22 points.
Marion’s Harley Bear won the shot put at 36-5.25 and the discus at 105-6 while the foursome of Maddy Bell, J’Lynn Schoonmaker, Aaliyah Welch and Lila Prielipp won the 400 relay in 59.69 seconds.
The next league jamboree is May 3 at Brethren before the conference championship meet is held May 10 at Mason County Eastern.
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton had a good day, shooting its lowest score in five years with a 378 in an 18-hole match against Kingsley’s JV team at Elmbrook Golf Course.
The Rangers won 378-437.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with a 91 while Connor Garno shot 93, Fabio Castro 95 and Mateo Powell 99.
The Rangers host the Mid Michigan Conference mid-season championships Monday at Emerald Vale.
FARWELL — Northern Michigan Christian shot a team score of 172 to take first in a match with Farwell and Clare at Eagle Glen Golf Course.
Emmitt Baas paced the Comets with a 40 while Titus Best shot 43, Blake DeZeeuw 44 and Cameron Baas 45.
