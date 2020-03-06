BIG RAPIDS — The Marion boys basketball team won its final game of the regular season against Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday, 50-49.
Marion coach Steven Cooper said the Eagles held an 11-point lead in the first half before the Cougars made a run in the third quarter scoring 25 points. Cooper said the Cougars had a seven-point lead with 2:30 left to play in the game before Marion went on a run of its own.
"Crossroads missed some free throws that gave us a chance. With about 8 seconds left off of the back end of a 1-1, Alex Sutten found freshmen Mason Salisbury in the corner for the go-ahead (basket) with about 2 seconds left on the clock," Cooper said.
Brandon Stewart paced the Eagles with 14 points while Salisbury finished with 12.
Marion hosts Mason County Easter Monday in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.