MARION — The Marion boys basketball team finished the regular season Thursday with a lopsided win against Big Rapids Crossroads, 63-23.
Marion coach Dan Michell said Thursday's game was a good team win and it was a bonus that it also fell on senior night. He said the two seniors on the squad Eric Williams and Keegan Baldwin both did good jobs in the win.
Marion jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and was up 33-12 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles were up big, 52-16.
Braden Prielipp paced the Eagles with 12 points while Cole Meyer had nine points and James Williams scored eight. Michell also said there were eight Marion players with five or more points, which showed the Eagles shared the ball well.
Marion (7-11) plays Pentwater Monday at the home court of Northern Michigan Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.