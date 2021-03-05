MARION — Sometimes a win comes when a team really needs it.
Marion boys basketball coach Shane Suiter knew it was going to be a season of ups and downs when he took the reins of the team. So after two blow outs and a heartbreaker of a loss, Marion's 57-47 win Thursday against Big Rapids Crossroads was needed.
"We pressed them all night and we finally got the best of them in the fourth quarter," Suiter said. "We had way more turnovers in teh first half and we cleaned that up in the second half. It was a much-needed win (Thursday).
Marion led 16-13 after the first quarter but trailed 30-26 at halftime. To start the fourth quarter, Suiter said his team regained the lead, 42-36.
Mason Salisbury had 24 points for the Eagles while Josh Peterson added 10 points.
Marion hosts Baldwin Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.