BRETHREN — Both the Marion boys and girls track teams won the first West Michigan D Jamboree Wednesday.
On the boys side, Marion won with a team score of 137 followed by Pentwater (110), Manistee Catholic (99.5), Mesick (80.5), Mason County Eastern (45), Walkerville (36), Brethren (27) and Big Rapids Crossroads (3).
Braden Prielipp won the high jump with a personal best of 6'3" and second in the 400 dash with a time of 57.19 seconds. Brad Houck finished second in the 100 dash (11.88 seconds) and third in the 200 dash (24.29 seconds). He also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet. James Alberts finished third in the discus with a personal best throw of 88'3".
On the girls side, Marion won with a team score of 147.5 followed by Mesick (126.5), Mason County Eastern (88.5), Brethren (87), Manistee Catholic (31), Big Rapids Crossroads (31), Walkerville (13) and Pentwater (12.5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.