CUSTER — For Marion boys basketball coach Shane Suiter, sometimes it is about the little improvements when you trying to build a program.
Although his team lost a close game Wednesday to Mason County Eastern 48-45, Suiter said his team is getting better, but also still needs to improve more. A perfect example is a missed lay up with about 16 seconds left in the game that would have put the Eagles down by one and changed the plan of attack during the inbounds play, according to Suiter.
He also said the pressure from his team’s press kept them in the game during the second half and should have been used the entire game. The players aren't the only ones learning, as Suiter is too.
The score was 9-9 at the end of the first quarter and Mason County Eastern took a 22-13 lead into halftime. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailed 36-29. Despite the loss, the Eagles were outstanding from the free throw line going 21 for 26.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 17 points while Riley Moggo had 11 points.
Marion travels to Mesick Friday.
