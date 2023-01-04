TRAVERSE CITY — Marion cruised to a 65-18 win over Grand Traverse Academy in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
“Aadin Yowell played a great game and hit 4 of 5 threes for us,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Dylan Thomas had a great game off the bench and led us in assists.”
Yowell paced the Eagles with 16 points and three steals while Braden Prielipp had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Mason Salisbury scored 11 while Gavin Prielipp had nine. Cole Meyer added six points and four rebounds.
Marion (3-2 overall) is at Manistee Catholic on Thursday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a tight 66-63 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference contest.
The Bears led 17-13 after the first quarter before the Sabres were up 33-30 at halftime. Buckley led 53-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 22 points while Jackson Kulawiak had 15 and Carter Williams had 11.
The Bears (3-4 overall) host Frankfort Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 47-45 win over Cadillac Area Homeschool on Tuesday.
Ethan Glupker hit one of two free throws with less than 10 seconds remaining to give the Patriots the two-point lead and the Panthers’ desperation shot fell short at the buzzer.
“I was extremely proud of our hustle, the ability to crash the boards and the determination that our team showed,” Heritage Christian coach Andy Brubaker said.
“When the game was on the line, several players stepped up defensively and made this a total team win.”
Peyton Shaffer paced the Patriots with 18 points while Peyton Nickel had 12.
Joe Johnston paced Cadillac Area Homeschool with 18 points.
Heritage Christian (2-1 overall) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Jan. 10.
KINGSLEY — Manton split a pair of Mid Michigan/Highland Conference matches Tuesday at Kingsley.
The Rangers beat Lake City 58-24 and lost to the host Stags 66-18.
“We had a few kids get some key conference wins tonight,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
“We showed a lot of heart and grit on the mat. We just need to work on a few fundamentals.”
Chloe Colton (113 pounds), Nolan Winsett (120), Bridgette Collins (126), Kennedi Wahmhoff (132) and Makayla Gowell (165) each won two matches for Manton while Summer Cook (106), Mark Mullin (138), Skylar Winsett (157), Rylan Lewis (175) and Todd Cole (285) each won one.
Manton’s boys are at Ravenna on Saturday while the girls’ team is at Grand Haven.
