MARION — Marion used some late heroics to rally for a 51-42 win over Mesick in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
The Eagles led 24-18 at halftime before the Bulldogs heated up and went up eight in the third quarter.
Marion hung around, though, and got some defensive stops while hitting shots to secure the win.
"I was proud of the way our seniors — Chase Ryan, Christian Stewart, Brandan Stewart, Alex Sutten and Garrett Bell — finished their last regular-season game at home," Marion coach Steven Cooper said.
Brandon Stewart paced the Eagles with 17 points while Sutten added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bell also had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Marion is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday to wrap up the regular season before it hosts Mason County Eastern in a Division 4 district contest on March 9.
Bears fall short
FRANKFORT — Buckley dropped a 62-53 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.
Tyler Francisco paced the Bears with 27 points and Tyler Milarch added 18.
Buckley is at Manton on Tuesday.
