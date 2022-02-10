WALKERVILLE — The Marion boys basketball team edged out Walkerville Wednesday for a road win, 43-38
Marion coach Dan Michell said his team finished strong to pull out the win and four Eagles players needed to play the entire game due to Marion being short-handed.
Walkerville led 8-6 after the first quarter, while Marion took a slim 18-17 lead into the break. The back-and-forth game continued as Walkerville held the small lead to start the fourth quarter, 30-27.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 22 points and six rebounds while Braden Prielipp added 17 points with 17 rebounds. Michell said Weston Cox also played a good game defensively including taking two charges.
Marion hosts Pentwater Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.