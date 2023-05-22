MARION — A photo finish for the home school.
The Marion boys track and field team earned first place by half-point over Buckley in an MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional Saturday.
The Eagles scored 104.5 points, while Buckley finished in second place at 104.
After finishing third at the regional meet in the last few years, Marion track coach Jason Keeler said it was exciting to win it this year.
“I have a really great group of athletes,” he said. “They’ve been a lot of fun to be a part of.”
It was a big day for Marion seniors Mason Salisbury and Braden Prielipp.
Salisbury took first place in long jump at 21-feet 0.25-inches and the 300-meter hurdles in 42.64 seconds. He also qualified for states in the 110 meter hurdles and 800 meter relay.
“It feels really good,” Salisbury said. “I spent a lot of time and energy and to finally get to states is a really good accomplishment.”
Prielipp won first place in the high jump at 6-3 and also qualified for states in the long jump and the 800 relay.
Preilipp said his focus at Saturday’s meet was on the high jump since he was the best at the event coming in. He said his focus will be to defend his first-place finish in high jump at last year’s state meet.
“I’m excited to go and win for the second year in a row and go for a new PR in high jump,” he said.
Other Eagles to qualify for states include Cole Meyer in pole vault and discus, Gavin Prielipp in long jump and the 800 relay and Aadin Yowell in the 800 relay.
The Buckley boys’ 400 relay, 800 relay, 1600 relay and 3200 relay teams qualified for states.
Junior Tyler Apple took first place in shot put, senior Nick Simon took first in the 100 and 200 and senior Jackson Kulawiak was first in the 800.
Northern Michigan Christian’s boys finished in sixth place. The boys’ 800 meter and 1600 relay teams broke school records and qualified for states.
Senior Isaac Bowden took first place in the pole vault and also qualified for states in the 300 meter hurdles. Senior Nathan Eisenga qualified for states in high jump.
The Mesick boys finished in eighth place at the meet. Senior Colton Eckler qualified for states in the 100 and 200.
On the girls’ side, Frankfort finished first with 141 points, while East Jordan earned second place with 103.33 points. The Buckley girls came in third place with 99.83 points.
The Bears were led by freshman Brooklynn Frazee and junior Aiden Harrand. Frazee won first place in the 100 in 12:87, 200 in 27.64, 400 in 1:02:93. She also led off in the 1600 meter relay that won first place in 4:18.73.
“I’m really excited to be qualified as a young freshman,” Frazee said. “I’ve been working hard for a very long time and I’m very glad it paid off.”
Sprinters like Frazee had to battle a strong wind throughout Saturday’s meet. She said her approach was to start running faster and direct herself into it when there was a strong gust.
“You just keep driving through because eventually you’ll be done,” she said.
Harrand won the 800 in 2:19:15, 1600 in 5:06:52 and 3200 in 11:26:04. She was also on the 1600 meter relay team with Frazee.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” she said.
“I’ve had the opportunity in the past, but this year my times are faster so going in I’m placed higher and the outcome should be better.”
The team was Harrand’s biggest motivator as she took on several distance races. As a small school.
Harrand said she knew every placement matters.
“I kept pushing for them,” she said.
Buckley senior Taylor Matthews qualified for states in shot put and freshman Addisen Harrand qualified for states in the 300 meter hurdles.
Buckley’s 400 meter relay team earned second place at the meet and also qualified for states.
The Marion girls finished in fifth place at the meet.
Senior Harley Bear took first place in discus at 118-3 and in shot put at 36-0.5. Junior McKayla Cruson earned second place in discus and also qualified for states. She set a personal record at the meet with a throw of 110-5.
The D4 State Finals are June 3 at Hudsonville’s Baldwin Middle School.
