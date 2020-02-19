MARION — Marion continued its strong play of late as it beat Mason County Eastern 50-27 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
"I really like how we're playing right now," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "Tonight, we were able to show another level of mental toughness and that's something we really need to hone in on as we get down the stretch here."
Marion led 10-8 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. It was 32-15 going into the fourth quarter.
Lexi Salisbury paced the Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds while Stella Henderson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Isabell Bontekoe also grabbed nine rebounds.
Marion is at Mesick on Thursday.
Buckley tops Onekama
BUCKLEY — Hope Warren hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to help lead Buckley to a 55-54 win over Onekama in a Northwest Conference contest.
Shelby Cade paced the Bears with 27 points in the win while Warren finished with 15.
Buckley is at Suttons Bay on Thursday.
