MARION — Mason Salisbury had a strong night with 24 points, including a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc, to lead Marion to a 51-31 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles were up 13-10 after the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime before taking a 47-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Collin McCrimmon got his first varsity start and looked like he belonged out there, doing a little bit of everything,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Him and Quinn Scott combined for eight assists in the backcourt.”
Cole Meyer added 10 points and seven rebounds while Gavin Prielipp had six points and four steals. McCrimmon added five points, four assists and four steals.
The Eagles are at Brethren on Wednesday.
ONEKAMA — Buckley beat Northwest Conference foe Onekama 53-39 on Friday.
The Bears led 14-11 after the first quarter and 24-18 at halftime before taking a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Carter Williams paced Buckley with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Landon Kulawiak added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Tyler Milarch had 12 points and seven rebounds while Jackson Kulawiak had nine points and six assists.
The Bears (10-8 overall, 8-4 Northwest) are at Suttons Bay Thursday.
