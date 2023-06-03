MARION — Way back in March, they laid out their goals.
Twenty wins. Check.
Second straight West Michigan D League title. Check.
District title.
Marion can now put a check mark next to that one as the Eagles beat Forest Area 15-0 to start and then beat Mesick 19-3 in the title game of a Division 4 baseball district it hosted Friday.
It’s Marion’s first district title in eight years and, more importantly, sends the Eagles (27-2 overall) into regional semifinal play against Glen Lake Wednesday at Frankfort High School. The Lakers (29-7) beat Frankfort 13-1 on Friday to advance, as well. Game time on Wednesday is to be announced.
Before prep work for Glen Lake begins, Marion got to hoist a trophy on another scorching hot and dry day of late.
“This is a goal these kids set back at the beginning of the year,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “They had the goal of winning 20 games, winning the conference and winning the district.
“They’ve accomplished all of them now.”
It was all about offensive for Marion as the Eagles totaled 34 runs and 20 hits in the two victories Friday as the games lasted a combined seven innings.
“Our bats came out in the best two hitting games we’ve had all year,” Grundy said. “They really came at the right time.
“We had two good days of practice this week and that’s something we don’t get a lot of. We weren’t getting practices because of track, playing games and everything. So having some good practice this week really helped us and the kids really responded today.”
Marion jumped on Mesick quickly, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first inning before the Bulldogs came back with two of their own in the bottom half.
The Eagles added a single run in the second inning before putting seven more on the board in the fourth.
Gavin Prielipp had four hits and an RBI; Collin McCrimmon two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Mason Salisbury a hit; Weston Cox a hit and an RBI; Tucker Sigafoose a two-run double; Cole Meyer a hit; Aadin Yowell a hit and two RBIs; and Braden Prielipp a hit and three RBIs.
Salisbury got the win, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
For Mesick, Caleb Linna, Connor Sisson and Ben Parrish each had a hit.
Marion struck early against Forest Area in its first game, too, scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first.
Sigafoose got the win, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had a double and an RBI; McCrimmon two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Cox a triple and three RBIs; Sigafoose a hit and an RBI; Meyer two hits and two RBIs; and Salisbury a triple and an RBI.
Mesick opened with a 14-4 win over Buckley in a game that was close until the Bulldogs scored 11 times in the sixth inning to pull away.
Simmer got the win, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings of relief work.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Sisson three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Carter Simmer four hits and two RBIs; Parrish two hits; Ashtyn Simerson an RBI; Ben Humprhreys two RBIs; Cooper Ford two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Cody Linna an RBI.
BEAL CITY — Marion saw a strong season come to an end as it dropped an 8-4 decision to host Beal City in a Division 4 softball district contest.
The Aggies led 5-2 after two innings and 7-3 after four en route to the win.
Georgia Meyer took the loss for the Eagles, allowing five earned runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate; Ella Wilson had two hits; Meyer a double; Harley Bear a hit; Bonnie Kiger two hits and an RBI; Jacelyn Moggo two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Mikayla Cruson a hit and two RBIs.
Marion finishes the year at 27-2 overall.
Coleman beat Beal City 7-5 in the district final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.