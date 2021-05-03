MANTON — Marion had a strong day, scoring 18 runs en route to the title at the Manton Softball Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles beat Frankfort 7-1 in the opener and then beat the Rangers 11-7 in the title game.
Payton Raymond got the win in the opener, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out six.
Harley Bear led the way at the plate with a triple, double and three RBIs while Georgia Meyer had two hits. Nicolette Maddox had a hit and an RBI while Bree Nolan and Aarin Hall added a hit apiece.
"We got good production in the first inning, which is great, going up 3-1," Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. "We played good defense throughout the game."
Marion led 4-1 in the fifth inning against Manton and then get hot after the Rangers tied the game at 4-4.
"Our kids responded so well and stayed positive throughout the game," Raymond said. "In the fifth, they were able to stay focused and produce seven runs.
"I can't say enough good things about Coach Taylor and the things she has done with that program. They made us use three pitchers."
Bear picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three in three innings of work.
At the plate, Maddox had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Meyer added a three-run homer and five RBIs. Bear, Jacelyn Moggo and Nolan had two hits and an RBI each while Raymond added two hits. Maddie Sutten, McKayla Cruson and Delany Lloyd had a hit apiece.
Manton beat Glen Lake 6-4 in the opener before falling to the Eagles.
Shelby Bundy got the win against the Lakers, allowing four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, Megan Moffit had two RBIs; Sam Powers two hits and an RBI; Aysia Taylor an RBI; Bundy a hit and an RBI; Autumn Bredahl a hit and an RBI; and Morgan Shepler a run-scoring double.
Bundy took the loss against Marion, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Taylor had four hits, including a double; Bundy a hit and an RBI; Noelle Nyquist a hit and an RBI; Moffit four hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Shepler an RBI; and Hannah Larson a hit.
"We left too many stranded runners and we need to button up our defense," Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
Marion (7-1 overall) hosts Brethren today while Manton (5-9) hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Manton hosts Wood Bat Invite
MANTON — Marion went 1-1 and host Manton 0-2 in the Rangers' Wood Bat Invitational.
The Eagles beat the Rangers 11-0 in the opener and lost to Frankfort 5-4 in their second game.
Braden Prielipp got the win for Marion in the first game, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five.
Mason Salisbury led the way at the plate with three hits and four RBIs while Aadin Yowell had two hits. Weston Cox, Riley Moggo and Blain Faulman had a hit apiece.
"I thought we played really well in game one," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "Our pitching was really strong and we got some timely hits.
"It was a fun day and I think our young team learned a lot because we haven't had a lot of close games. It was good to watch the kids battle and do the little things to stay in a close game."
Marion took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth before the Panthers rallied to win it.
Yowell, Cox and Gavin Prielipp had two hits apiece while James Alberts, Moggo and Chase Seeley each had one.
Against Marion, Ben Paddock took the loss for Manton while Radian Schmidt had a hit.
The Rangers also dropped a 21-2 decision to Frankfort.
"Our inexperience showed up again as we played a couple of quality ball clubs," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "We made a few plays in the field but still struggle to put it all together."
Waylon Purkiss took the loss against Frankfort.
Schmidt had a two-run signle while Dylan Greg had a hit and scored a run. Colton Bigelow, Jakob Kuhn and Paddock had a hit apiece.
Marion hosts Brethren today while Manton hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.