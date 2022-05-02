MANTON — Nothing like an up-close scouting report.
Marion got a good look at the team that it will be competing with for a conference and potential district title in the Manton softball invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles beat Mesick 6-1 and went on to beat the host Rangers in the championship game, 9-0, to claim the title.
“We knew (Mesick) was going to be a tough game,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “Mesick has a great staff and team. They have a ton of experience wrapped up into seven or eight travel kids, led by all-state pitcher Kelsey Quiggin.
“We have a ton of respect for Mesick, they’re too good not to. Our path for the conference and district title goes through them so we have to play them three more times.”
Georgia Meyer got Marion started strong with a 240-foot home run in the first inning. Meyer led the way with three hits while Maddie Sutten tripled and McKayla Cruson added two hits.
Quiggin took the loss, allowing five hits while striking out nine. Rylee Blach had a hit and an RBI while Emma Blach scored the Bulldogs’ lone run.
Meyer got the win, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out 16 of the 21 batters she faced.
Harley Bear paced the Eagles at the plate against Manton with two hits, including a triple while Jacelyn Moggo tripled and Ella Wilson doubled. Bonnie Kiger, Cruson, Malley Raymond, Delaney Lloyd and Ellie Pearson each had hits, as well.
Meyer got the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Shelby Bundy took the loss for Manton, allowing eight earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two.
Morgan Shepler and Makayla Gowell each had a hit.
Mesick beat Frankfort 4-0 in the consolation game.
Quiggin got the win, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Mattie Akom had three hits and two RBIs while Quiggin added two hits and scored three runs.
Manton opened with a 7-4 win over Frankfort.
Shelby Bundy got the win, allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had two hits and an RBI; Megan Moffit a hit; Bundy two hits; Adriana Sackett three hits and an RBI; Shepler a hit and two RBIs; and Gowell a hit.
Marion is at Brethren today while Mesick hosts McBain.
MANTON — Marion split a pair of games in the Manton Wood Bat Invitational.
The Eagles beat the host Rangers 11-3 in the first game.
Braden Prielipp got the win, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three in three innings.
Mason Salisbury had a double, triple and three RBIs; Aadin Yowell two hits; Cole Meyer a hit and two RBIs; Keegan Baldwin a hit and an RBI; and Tucker Sigafoose a hit and an RBI.
Frankfort edged Marion 5-4 in 10 innings in the title game.
Salisbury threw eight strong innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out 15.
Sigafoose and Meyer each had two htis while Weston Cox, Salisbury, Gavin Prielipp and Hayden Ostrowski each had a hit.
“This was a great game and we just didn’t have enough to finish it off,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“I loved how we competed all day. We did a lot of little things right and battled out of jams all day.”
WEST BRANCH — Manton’s girls and boys each took first in the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday.
The Rangers were first on the girls’ side with 209 points while Buckley was second at 106 and Beaverton third at 79.
“With finally having some warmer weather, our field events really took off,” Manton girls coach Jeff Harding said.
Grace Wahr won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.53 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 50.23 seconds, the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches and the long jump at 14-2.5.
Reganna Stahl won the pole vault at 7-0 while Kennedi Wahmhoff won the 400 dash in 1:06.39. The Rangers won the 3200 relay in 11:24.86 and the 1600 relay in 4:45.80.
Harding also commended Aubrie Stahl for winning the small-school discus with a 25-foot PR (78-1) and sophomore Alyssa Baker for taking third in her first time in the high jump at 4-4.
Buckley’s Aden Harrand won the 800 in 2:25.38, the 1600 in 5:18.92 and the 3200 in 11:51.25 while Taylor Matthews won the shot put at 31-4.
Manton was first on the boys’ side with 149 points while Buckley was second at 133 and Beaverton third at 80.
The Rangers won the 400 relay in 46.71 seconds and were second in the 1600 relay in 3:43.23.
Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak won the 800 in 2:16.57 while Ben DuCheny won the 3200 in 11:10.54. Tyler Apple won the shot put at 42-1 and Kyle Kaczanowski won the long jump at 20-15.
The Bears also won the 800 relay in 1:38.39 and the 1600 relay in 3:42.96.
REED CITY — Traverse City St. Francis’ boys and Kingsley’s girls each took first in the Reed City Invitational.
The Gladiators were first on the boys’ side with 191 points while Kingsley was second at 157, Reed City third at 105 and Pine River fifth at 61.
Reed City’s Anthony Kiaunis won the 800 in 2:07.47 while Blake Daggy won the 110 hurdles in 16.65 seconds.
Kingsley won the girls’ title with 180 points while St. Francis was second at 173, Pine River third at 135.5 and Reed City fifth at 35.
Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin won the 100 dash in 13.75 seconds and the 200 dash in 28.02 seconds while Ellie Rigling won the 400 dash in 1:07.20. Lillian Pylman won the shot put at 31-10.5 and the discus at 85-3.
CADILLAC — Cadillac and Mount Pleasant played to a scoreless tie in a non-league girls soccer contest.
Elizabeth Baker recorded the shutout in goal with seven saves.
“We really started strong and had some great moments as a team offensively and defensively,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Mairyn Kinnie hit the post on a beautiful shot in the first half so we had some good chances.
“In the second half, we came out strong but lost some of our attacking spirit and momentum. Mount Pleasant has some smart and quick players that I feel we handled well but just lost something toward the end of the game that gave them some chances. Overall, I am happy we didn’t give up anything but feel it wasn’t our best performance.”
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 2-1.
Kyah Narovich scored for the Vikings while Reagan Schopieray had 12 saves in the nets.
INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac took fourth in a Big North Conference tournament Saturday at Interlochen Golf Course.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 323 while Traverse City West shot 326, Alpena 353, Cadillac 356, Gaylord 379 and Petoskey 383.
Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with an 81 while Ben Drabik shot 84, Jay Gulish 94 and MacKale McGuire 94.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.