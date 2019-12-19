MARION — Marion handled the pressure and pulled out a 28-24 win over Pentwater in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
Pentwater led 6-4 after the first quarter before the Eagles were up 15-13 at halftime. Pentwater led 21-20 going into the fourth quarter.
"We weathered the storm," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "They put a lot of pressure on us in the third quarter but our kids kept their composure, limited the turnovers and were able to hang on."
Isabel Bontekoe paced Marion with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Georgia Meyer added nine points and seven rebounds. Sella Henderson pulled down five rebounds.
Marion is at Manistee Catholic on Jan. 3.
Mesick falls short
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 44-33 decision to Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D contest.
The Sabres led 9-3 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. It was 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.
"I am proud of the girls. They never quit playing hard tonight," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We were down nine and then had a shot to win it."
Elizabeth Hamilton paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while Lexy Abraham had nine and Grace Quiggin added eight.
Mesick is at Mason County Eastern on Jan. 3.
