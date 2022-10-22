MARION — Zero regular season losses
It’s a feat the Marion Eagles haven’t pulled off in decades. That changed Friday night.
Marion completed its first undefeated regular season since 1966, beating Farwell 62-6 in a non-conference football contest.
The win comes a week after the Eagles clinched their second straight West Michigan D League crown.
“Tonight was a great night for us,” Marion head coach Chad Grundy said.
The Eagles got out to another fast start, as quarterback Mason Salisbury completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Prielipp to go up 8-0.
After Farwell scored to make it 8-6, Marion put together two more first-quarter scoring drives to pull ahead 24-6.
Marion scored two more times in the second, including a 47-yard rushing touchdown by Prielipp to make it 38-6 at halftime.
Marion put the finishing touches on the game, scoring three times in the third quarter.
The Eagles held Farwell to 70 rushing yards on 34 carries, something Grundy said they looked at coming into the game.
“We really focused on their run game tonight, and we were able to hold them down besides one play,” Grundy said.
Passing was the focus on offense, as 254 of the Eagles’ 476 total offensive yards were through the air.
“We saw on film that we could throw on them, and we were able to have success doing that.
Salisbury reaped the benefits of the passing attack, going 7 of 11 for 254 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 66 yards and a rushing score.
Prielipp led the team in receiving with 197 yards on five catches and three receiving scores. He also led the team in rushing with 79 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Braden Prielipp went for 67 rushing yards on five carries and a rushing score. He also had one receiving touchdown.
Salisbury led his team on defense with 7.5 tackles. Weston Cox had 6.5 tackles and Cole Meyer had six tackles and an interception.
Marion will find out its first round playoff opponent Sunday evening.
